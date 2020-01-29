Jan 29 – Three things – Rev 2:3

Vs 3 – The three things the church at Ephesus had done during this time was as follows. They were people who persevere. They could not be overcome. They held onto their faith in the face of immense persecution. Many in their rank were be imprisoned and even killed. They had endured unspeakable hardship for the name of the Lord. They would not recant or give in to persecution. They were true to the name of the lord. They believed and lived the fact that there is no other name given under heaven that men might be saved. Lastly, they have not grown weary. The persecution has been intense but this church has not given up. They are staying in it for the long haul. They will not be victims, conquered or overcome. Instead they will be victors, conquerors and overcomers.