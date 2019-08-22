Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. In Eph 1:3 Paul writes, Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ. Now think of this, you have all your need in Christ Jesus. Every need will be supplied and every desire touched. God will use you in ways your never dreamed possible. This is all because of Jesus Christ. So today give each moment to Him and release these to others in your world. remember you are a channel of blessing for the Lord to others today.