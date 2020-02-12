Feb 12 – Thyatira – Reb 2:18

Vs 18 – To the church and messenger of Thyatira. Thyateira (also Thyatira) was the name of an ancient Greek city in Asia Minor, now the modern Turkish city of Akhisar (“white castle”). The name is probably Lydian. It lies in the far west of Turkey, south of Istanbul and almost due east of Athens. It is about 50 miles (80 km) from the Aegean Sea. The Apostle Paul and Silas might have visited Thyateira during Paul’s second or third journey, although the evidence is entirely circumstantial. They visited several small unnamed towns in the general vicinity during the second journey. While in Philippi, Paul and Silas stayed with a woman named Lydia from Thyateira, who continued to help them even after they were jailed and released. The city was home to a Christian community from the apostolic period. The community continued until 1922, when the Orthodox Christian population was deported. Jesus is described here as the one who has feet like polished brass and eyes like blazing fire. One thing about Jesus when you see Him His eyes will see right through you and you will see yourself as you are.