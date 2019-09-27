Total Victory

It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:22, Paul says, And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, Right now Jesus has all things under His feet and control. That means whatever you are facing today they are already defeated. Jesus Christ will help you win over every foe and situation. God is on your side and divine help is there. So today stand in the victory you have and trust the Lord. He has already given you the victory.