It is the weekend and here is your thought. In Eph 2:22, Paul states,And in him you too are being built together to become a dwelling in which God lives by his Spirit. God wants to live and move through you. He wants to impact the world through us. So today. Open your life to the Lord and let Him use you. His dream for you to touch others in a big way for Him. What a great privilege.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.