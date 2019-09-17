Treasured person

It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:14, Paul says, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession—to the praise of his glory. What a great thought to known you are His treasured possession. God looks at you as a special treasure. You have His seal of approval. Also you are to work for His glory. There is an old song that says, “In my life be glorified.” So today as you see this new thought and way of view. Be a blessing and value what God has given you. Use your gifts, talents and resources for Him in your world today. Through you others can and will be blessed.