Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. In Eph 6:10, Paul states, to be put into effect when the times reach their fulfillment—to bring unity to all things in heaven and on earth under Christ. God is fulfilling things right now both in heaven and earth. In your life he will fulfill all His promises and dreams. You have a destiny and God will fulfill it in your life as your yield to Him today. So today be all you can be in Christ and touch your world. You are a blessing so be it today.