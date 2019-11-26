Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:14, Paul states, For this reason I bow my knees before the Father, Now prayer is the most powerful weapon we have in our day to day lives. It allows us to release into our lives all the benefits of heaven. So today invite the Lord into your world moment by moment. Let Him guide your life and you will see his will done today. Remember you are His and so be all you can be for Him today.