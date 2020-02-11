Feb 11 – Two great promises – Rev 2:17

Vs 17 – Again the statement to those who have ears listen to what the Spirit is saying. To the overcomer two promises. First, they will get hidden manna. Manna of course was the food the people of Israel in the wilderness. It was food directly from the Lord. Those who are victorious will eat this food of heaven. Secondly they will receive a white stone with a new name written on it known only to the one who receives it. Our current name will be changed. Like Jacob who became Israel so the over comer will get a new name. This stone is a sign of victory, of honor and glory. Two great promises to remember today as you go out into your day.