Victory in Jesus

Paul writes in 1 Cor 10:5, We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. What wonderful power and authority we have in Jesus Christ but we must also allow Christ to have every thought. So today submit your thought life to God and see Him work victory, abundance and power in your life. You can reach your full potential in Christ.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.