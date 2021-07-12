July 12 – Vignettes on Prayer

One of the questions I have been asked over my decades of ministry is what is the will of God and how can we pray it in. So today we are going to look at 1 John 5:14-15, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. 15 And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him.” We learn here that prayer is only successful when in accordance with God’s will. Prayer is not our effort to force God into doing something He is not willing to do but rather prayer shows our so-operation with his purposes plans and guidance both in us and in others. Prayer does not change Him but changes us. Prayer is the way God reveals His true and complete will. This is important especially when we are praying for direction in our lives.