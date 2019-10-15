It is Tuesday and we how you have had a great Thanksgiving. James states in James 4:7, Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. This means that whenever you give yourself to God the devil when resisted will flee from you. This means you have victory over the devil. He cannot defeat you. What a great thought as you go throughout this day. You have victory in Christ today. So each moment walk with the Lord and see the devil flee and you win.