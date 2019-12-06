Weekend Thought

It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In 1 Cor 13;13, Paul says, And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. Love is the basis of faith and hope. When you love faith and hope become your lifestyle and aim. So today make it your goal to love so that other in turn with have faith and hope. Touch your world with these three and you will be a blessing.