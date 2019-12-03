Who is God

Dec 3 – – Psalm 144:2

David then reveals some terrific qualities about God that we are going to look at today. First, He is a

loving God. For God so loved. It is who He is. God is love. His love has no strings attached. The

beautiful thing is that God communicates this attribute to us and we in turn can love others like He

does. Next He is our fortress. He is our place of safety. We will always be secure in Him. Thirdly, He is

our stronghold. We will never be afraid in Him. If we abide in Him He will abide in us.

Next, He is our deliverer. No matter what kind of attacked or trouble we find ourselves in God will

Deliver us if we ask. Whoever the Son sets free is free indeed. He is our shield and we can take refuge

in Him. No weapon formed against us will prosper when we trust in the Lord. He is our shield of faith.

Lastly, He will subdue people under us. As children of God we are seated in heavenly places. One day

We will rule and reign with Him. Great truths and things to ponder as you go through out your day.