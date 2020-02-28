Feb 28 – Who love Him – Rev 3:10

Vs 10 – There are two promises given to the church at Philadelphia and to all who love Him. Since they have kept His commands and endured patiently. He will keep them from that hour that will come to test all the inhabitants of the earth. What a great promise to be kept from the great tribulation. To be taken out of that time where the earth will be tested and perfected through judgment. This is the promise to the church. We shall be taken out before the great and terrible day of the judgment of God. The thing to remember is that Jesus said it is coming. The judgment of God is coming. This is a sure and true statement. Anyone who says otherwise is a liar and lunatic. To know something is coming and not do anything about it is madness. Jesus will keep His from facing this judgment.