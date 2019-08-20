It is Tuesday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:1, it says, Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God,

To God’s holy people in Ephesus,[a] the faithful in Christ Jesus. Paul relates that when we give our lives to Jesus Christ we should found doing two things. We are to do the will of God and be faithful. If we do these things we will be a blessing to our world. So today be faithful to the will of God whatever it may be and be faithful. Both can be found in the Bible. Read the Bible and you will know how to do the will of God and be faithful.