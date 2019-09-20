Good morning it is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 1:17, Paul says, I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[ of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. What a great prayer. To have wisdom and understanding to know the Lord better. In these days of uncertainty we need these qualities to know the Lord. Today you can know for certain the Lord when you walk in wisdom and understanding. So today seek these and the promise is that all things you need will be added unto you.