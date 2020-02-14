Paul states in Eph 1:17, I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. What a great prayer. We need to know the Lord and the wisdom He brings. Let this statement be your aim and goal for today. To know the Lord better and to have his wisdom and understanding moment by moment.
