The writer of Hebrew states in Heb 4:12, For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” The word of God knows us better than we know ourselves. So today remember the Word of God is what you need for every decision and situation. It will help guide, direct and lead you life. Use it wisely and it will lead you into great things and will help you do great things.