Jesus said in Matt 12:37, For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” Our words have power and they will either bring us victory or defeat. We can help or hinder others by what we say. So today let the Lord take control of your words. Use your words to encourage and help others. They are God’s means of healing and health. Use them wisely.
