Work together

In Eph 2:21, Paul states, In him the whole building is joined together and rises to become a holy temple in the Lord. That means we are working together to build something for the Lord. Each part is important. We need each other. So today, love, encourage and help each other you meet to be all they can be in the Lord. Be a blessing today to those in your world.
