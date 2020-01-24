Jan 24 – Write – Rev 1:19

Vs 19 – John is then told to write. His responsibility is one of herald, messenger and scribe. He will write down what He sees. What is now and what will happen. John is a recorder of the events and realities that He will see during this vision. The book of Revelation is an accurate description of what John saw and experienced. We are the readers and audience get a glimpse of what he experienced. If it overwhelms us how much more did it affected John. One thing is for sure once you read this book your world view changes and is never the same. You are no longer ignorance and must respond to becoming a witness for Jesus Christ.