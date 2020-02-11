Jesus said in John 14:26, But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you. Moment by moment you have help. This is so wonderful to know you will know what the Lord wants you to do. So today trust the Lord with your life and let Him guide you throughout this day. You are not alone.
