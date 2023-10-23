 Concise Truth – 1 Cor 15:16

16 For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised either.

Paul points out a simple concise truth. If the dead are not raised than Jesus Christ is not raised either. An event that proves the dead can and will be raised was when Jesus Christ died on the cross some people in the city of Jerusalem were raised from the dead and walk in the city that day. Jesus broke up every funeral he went to. He raises Lazarus from the dead. Jesus passed by a funeral of a young man and raised him up from the dead. Two men who did not see death were Enoch and Elijah. Resurrection is a theme in the Bible, and it is one of the hopes that we have as Christian. One day we shall be like Him and see Him as he is. However, if the dead cannot be raised than Jesus Christ did not either.