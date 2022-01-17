Daily Devotion

17 I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[f] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better.

In Vs 17, Paul is asking God the Father of both of us and the Lord Jesus Christ some very special things. Paul reveals that we are praying to the Father, through the Son, through the power and anointing of the Holy Spirit. Each person of the Godhead is active in our prayer sessions. Paul is praying for three things. First, they would have the Spirit of wisdom. They would know what to do with what is revealed and known. They in that moment of time would be able to discern the perfect and acceptable will of God. The Holy Spirit takes what He hears and reveals to us. At that moment Paul prays they will know how to use this knowledge and how to apply it. Secondly, they would have a revelation. Revelation is knowing something never known before. It is direct knowledge from God. Illumination is bringing to light something that is already written. The Spirit will take the deep things of God and will reveal them to us at the proper time, manner, and place for maximum impact. Lastly, the whole purpose of wisdom and revelation is to know Christ better. It is all about relationship, friendship, and fellowship. God wants us to know Him. God does not want a fair-weather friend or casual relationship. He has invested the very best He had so we can be His children and friends. He gave us Jesus so our relationship with Him is of the utmost importance.