Dec 1 – Death Defeated – 1 Cor 15:55

55 “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?”

Paul asks two questions that probably brought some laughter to the audience as the letter was being read. Death where is your victory? Death has been defeated this is the message of the cross. We have passed from death unto life as my pastor use to say frequently. Paul treating death as a enemy to be defeated. Death is the bane and problem with mankind. We fear it because it is so final and we cannot return from it.

Death has lost its sting. The middle east is full of insect and animals that have defense mechanism they use to defend and kill their attackers or victims. The common one in the ancient world was the scorpion. Often its sting was painful but not deadly. If untreated however it could lead to death. Death had been stinging mankind for centuries but now it has been rendered useless and null and void.