Dec 1 – Vignettes on Prayer

The last vignette in this series on successful prayers is Obedience. 1 John 3:22, John states, “And receive from Him anything we ask, because we obey His commands and do what pleases Him.” John was concise in his letter. You have success in prayer because you obey. You want to do what pleases God. Remember obedience is better than any sacrifice. Parents know life is so much easier when you obey. The child who leaves the hot stove is much better off than the one who does not. Sin causes you to want, see and do what is forbidden. The consequences can be fatal. So today obey and do what pleases God and your prayers will be answered.