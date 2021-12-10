Dec 10 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus gave us an example of a perfect prayer model in the Lord’s prayer. It is worship, the kingdom of God, the will of God, petition for needs, forgiveness, overcoming temptation releasing the power and glory of God. It can be said in less than 30 seconds but has so much power. It is the most well known and loved prayer of all. Jesus gave it in response to a request to learn how to pray. It is also the most hated prayer because it is given by the person who destroyed death, hell and the grave. It has been studied, recited and explore more than any other prayer in the Bible. It’s strength is in the one who gave it. So today recite, study and learn its secrets and truth.