Dec 11 – The Lord’s Will – 1 Cor 16:7

7 For I do not want to see you now and make only a passing visit; I hope to spend some time with you, if the Lord permits.

Paul makes it clear that his travels and plans are always subject to the Lord’s will. He is a man of the Holy Spirit. He knows that his days are open and fluid because the Lord has different opportunities available. Psalm 37:23 reminds us that the steps of a good person are ordered by the Lord. We are not our own we have been bought with a price.

Paul had already learned in previous times that he may have wanted to go somewhere but the Holy Spirit had different plans. In fact, the Holy Spirit had restrained him from going to Asia and instead gave him a vision of a man from Macedonia pleading for Paul to come there. The lesson we learn is that we may have plans but be ready for them to change by the Lord.