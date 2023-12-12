Dec 12 – Until Pentecost – 1 Cor 16:8

8 But I will stay on at Ephesus until Pentecost.

This indicates where this letter is being written from. Paul is currently in Ephesus working among the believers there. Remember he was a travelling apostle. He wanted to go where no one had preached before. He also wanted to make sure that the churches he had founded or had been a part of were well established. In this case he was in Ephesus in Asia Minor and it was intention to stay on till after Pentecost which was bought a Jewish holiday but also had a deep meaning for Christians because that was the time when the Holy Spirit fell among the Christians and began the mission and ministry of the church with power.