Dec 13 – Be Careful – 1 Cor 16:9

9 because a great door for effective work has opened to me, and there are many who oppose me.

The reason for him staying on in Ephesus was the fact that a great work had opened for him. God was doing great and wonderful things in that city. Paul wanted to be a part of something for God. Often when a revival or move of God has happened it needs a steady and consistent hand of leadership. Someone with a proven track record who can guide the church through it. This is because the devil would love to get in and sidetrack the opportunity. Paul stated this in the next sentence. He said that there were many opposing him, so it was important that he stayed until the opponents were effectively dealt with and the church was strong steady and in good order. Any church doing something great will have three opponents, the devil, the world and human agents who are jealous.