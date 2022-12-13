Dec 13 – I will proclaim – Psalm 145:6

David now has gone from thinking about the Lord to actually making the decision to tell all those in His life. It is so wonderful to tell others about what the Lord has done. The book of Revelation tells us that we overcome by the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony. Our testimony is so important. We share about what we were like before we got saved, then tell how we got saved and then what the Lord has done for us lately. Whenever I share my testimony people are amazed and why not the Lord is good.

David says to tell others about the awesome works of God. David’s life was so exciting. He started off leading sheep and then found himself leading a people. He saw victory over Goliath and then over every other enemy. If we were to take stock and look at all the times God’s protected and kept us we would be amazed. So today tell someone your story and it will bless you and them.