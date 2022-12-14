Dec 14 – God is good – Psalm 145:7-10

The focus of these three verses is the goodness of God. His goodness is abundant. His goodness brought about righteousness and right thinking, living, speech and motives. The goodness of the Lord is shown in how He is gracious and compassionate. Goodness is an outward sign of the Love of God.

David then relays how the Lord is slow to anger. We do not get what we deserve because of God’s grace. That anger was put on Jesus Christ and He became our sacrifice. The Lord is rich in love. Jesus operated in this love throughout His ministry. The gospels often said that Jesus was moved with compassion.

David then closes off this passage with the fact that the Lord is good to all. The book of Romans tells us that God is no respecter of persons. He will deal with all the same. His grace will deal with me as much as it deals with you. The same love God shows to me He will show to you. He has compassion on all He has made. The secret is knowing that all of us are made by God. We are created in His image. His mental, moral and social likeness. We all have Him sustaining us. We all breathe the same air he has made. So today rest in God’s goodness and enjoy his love and compassion. These qualities will be with you through the day.