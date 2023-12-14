Dec 14- Timothy – ! Cor 16:10

10 When Timothy comes, see to it that he has nothing to fear while he is with you, for he is carrying on the work of the Lord, just as I am.

Paul then informs them that Timothy another part of the apostolic team will be passing through. Each person in Paul’s team has their assignment. Timothy though he was the youngest member of the group he was known for his wisdom, anointing and enablement. He had wisdom, clarity, and boldness. He was often sent to settle things down. This means by talent and gifting he was calm, cool, and collective.

Paul exhorts them to see that they do not give him any trouble but to work with him. Preachers can go into churches with pre-conceived ideas, so Paul want them to give him their full attention and not try to intimidate him because of his youth. Paul reminds them Timothy is carrying on the work of the Lord just as Paul does. Timothy then should be respected because he too has been a mandate and task directly by the Lord. The principle of do not touch the Lord’s anointed is in play here.