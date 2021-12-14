Dec 14 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus also had evening prayer times. In Mark 6:46-47, it states that Jesus after leaving them, he went up on a mountainside to pray. Later that night, the boat was in the middle of the lake, and he was alone on land. Jesus knew the value of closing the day in prayer. This can be a time to debrief and summarize the day. Many people journal in their evening prayer times writing their thoughts about what they faced during the day. I knew a fine preacher named Gordon Bailey who journaled in the evenings what he faced during the day. He put his thoughts down on paper often bringing clarity and truth to what he had experienced during the days. John Wesley was famous for this. It is also a time to ask the Lord to help you release any residue of what you experience through the day a time of spiritual cleansing. We know from David’s writings that he had a morning and evening prayer time. Jesus needed this time to recharge His spiritual batteries and get fresh instructions from His Father.