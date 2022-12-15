Dec 15 – All you made – Psalm 145:11-12

David continues saying that those who have been redeem will tell of the glory of your kingdom. The word glory means the character and essence of God. So His people will tell of the character and essence of God. They will talk about His kingdom. We know from Rom 14:17, that the Kingdom of God is not a matter of meat and drink but of righteousness, peace and joy. No wonder those who love the Lord want to share this. True freedom comes from the Lord.

They then speak of His might. There is no one like God. He is all powerful. Nothing can stand in His way. No weapon formed against Him or us is going to prosper. With God for us who can be against us. We need to share it so that all mankind is aware of His mighty acts and the glorious splendor of His kingdom. The Kingdom of God is not a visible Kingdom yet but on day it shall be. We are the best role model and ambassador for the Lord. Our lives speak for Him. What do people see in your life? Is you life as described in the song, “In my life be glorified? I trust yours does. We tell people about God by what we say and how we live.