Dec 15 – Peace not Contempt – 1 Cor 16:11

11 No one, then, should treat him with contempt. Send him on his way in peace so that he may return to me. I am expecting him along with the brothers.

Paul is not being subtle in his instructions to the church. He is directly challenging the different groups on the church. He tells them to not treat Timothy with contempt. This means the feeling that a person or a thing is beneath consideration, worthless, or deserving scorn. This usually happens because the object of the contempt is considered not worthy of respect. Timothy was there with a mandate from the Lord and Paul, and he carried all the authority and power Paul possessed.

Paul is asking them to instead of being strifeful and warlike to instead be peaceful so that when he returns instead of a bad report, he would bring a good report. Paul says that he is expecting Timothy along with all the others that were traveling and encouraging the churches. We get a very good picture of how the apostolic world operated in those times.