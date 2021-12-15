Dec 15 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus often would practice solitary communion. In Luke 5:15-16, we get any looked at Jesus’ prayer life. “Yet the news about him spread all the more, so that crowds of people came to hear him and to be healed of their sicknesses. 16 But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.” Jesus found that all that time with people would spiritually drain Him. Jesus was human and needed to rest. His solitary prayer time would accomplish this. Jesus was walking to heal Jairus’ daughter and he was being batter about by people and yet a woman with an issue of blood touched him and Jesus felt the virtue go out of Him. This is a picture of what was happening to Jesus all the time. His virtue was being drained by the constant demands of people. These solitary times of prayer were times of refreshing, regeneration and restoration. If Jesus needed this in His crazy world how much more do we need these times. Get alone with God and get restored.