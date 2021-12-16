Dec 16 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus would spend all night in prayer before major decisions. I noticed one thing about Luke he focused in several places on the prayer life of Jesus. In Luke 6:12, he writes, “One of those days Jesus went out to a mountainside to pray, and spent the night praying to God.” This might of prayer preceded His choosing of His 12 disciples. Jesus wanted to make sure He had the right men to leave His work too. Jesus also spent all night because he needed to face the world, the flesh and the devil in their full force. Many times we do not face the full force of hell because we are not entirely in tune with the will of our heavenly Father. Jesus had complete and total union and communion with His Father and so prayer was not only essential by lifesaving. To battle the full force of hell you need complete union and communion with heaven or you will lose to hell and in turn become its next victim. Only through prayer can you become hells victor, conqueror and overcomer.