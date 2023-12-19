Dec 19 – The Example – 1 Cor 16:14

15 You know that the household of Stephanas were the first converts in Achaia, and they have devoted themselves to the service of the Lord’s people. I urge you, brothers and sisters,

Paul then reminds the audience of Stephanas. The exciting thing about this family is that all were serving the Lord. There are five examples of entire families serving the Lord in the book of acts and Stephanas’ family is one. Paul says they were the first converts in Achaia. Their claim to fame is that they have devoted themselves to the service of God’s people. Every church need volunteers and dedicated people to keep the work of the Lord running. This was Stephanas claim to fame.

Paul them urges them to be like this family. Be willing to step up and help in anyway you can. Today unfortunately it is 10% of the people doing the work while 90% enjoy the benefits. Christianity is not a spectator sport. It seems that in Paul’s day it was just like today and needed this exhortation and example to motivate them.