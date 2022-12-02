Dec 2 – Train my hands for war – Psalm 144:1

David knew he was in a battle. That is why he asked the Lord to train his hands for war and his

Fingers for battle. Paul reminds us that we do not fight with flesh and blood. Our enemy is one who can

Not be seen. Yet he has one agenda and that is our destruction. Paul then tells us 2 Cor 1o that our

Weapons and armor are not carnal but spiritual. We must fight in the spiritual realm with spiritual

weapons. So what are they?

First we have the whole armor of God, a helmet, breastplate, belt, shoes, shield and sword. Next, we

Have prayer, the word and worship. Then, we have united prayer. Fourthly we have the blood of

Jesus, the name of Jesus and the word of God. Fifthly, we must present our lives to the Lord on a daily

basis . Sixthly, we are to think on the things that are right, holy, true, noble and submit our thought life

to God. When we do this we will defeat the enemy every time. Remember we win one battle at a time.