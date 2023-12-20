Dec 20 – Voluntary Submission – 1 Cor 16:15

16 to submit to such people and to everyone who joins in the work and labors at it.

When working in a church organization it is a choice. Working with someone and trusting them is a choice. A member of a church one time asked their pastor if they had authority over them and his response with this. As a pastor any authority they have is voluntary. You cannot make a person do anything they wish. It is their choice. Submission is an act of the will. Our priority is submission to Christ and then to each other in love. If you love someone you will work with them and as Paul says here join in the work and labor, it entails. You are workers together in Christ. It his work and kingdom that is being advance.