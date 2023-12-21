Dec 21 – Supply – 1 Cor 16:16

17 I was glad when Stephanas, Fortunatus and Achaicus arrived, because they have supplied what was lacking from you.

The three men mentioned in this verse were sent specifically from the church in Corinth. They brought what Paul needed. Whatever was lacking in his estimation was provided by the church. This is a commendation because as a church they doing what was needed. This just shows that no matter how broken we may seem we still have a redemptive gift, quality, and task to do. Our job is to minister to one another in love. Being aware of what is going on around is key to know in which way we can minister and be helpful. Paul was pleased with what the church was accomplishing even though they had problems. The key is to be outward focused and not inward.