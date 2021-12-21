Dec 21 – Vignettes in Prayer

Divine moments only happen when you see the opportunity and are ready to obey even in my case which I did reluctantly. The drive home was no more than ten minutes but it would take us forty five. I learned the names of each teen. I found out that three were church drop outs, one was from a family who were in a cult and the last one was an agnostic. I shared my testimony, urged then to go back to church and secured a promise from each one of them that they would. I dropped them off at the local 711 and drove home on cloud nine. I was so happy that I had obeyed the Spirit and learned a valuable lesson. The lesson I learned was in prayer you get a divine perspective, hear the voice of God either through the word or direct impression. When you obey you have the satisfaction and knowledge that God used you. It is also a growing ground for the next step in your spiritual development. Remember we grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.