Dec 22 – Vignettes in Prayer

One of my favorite prayer activities is prayer walking. I love Joshua 1:3 that says wherever we place our feet that is our ground. I believe that completely. In every community I have lived I have done extensive prayer walking. It gives me a feel for the land. As I walk I pray for the areas of that community. I break down the community into sections and then walk the land claiming the souls in each section for the Lord. I bind the spiritual forces in each section because they have no right authority or power over the Kingdom of heaven. I release angelic help and protection in each section that they may clear the way for the Spirit to work. God will also reveal the principle power in each section so in prayer their influence, authority and power can be broken. Lives are at stake and we cannot be deceived into thinking that the enemy will give up one inch of territory. Remember though when you submit to God and resist the devil he will flee from you.