Dec 3 – Vignettes on Prayer

I love this next example of notable prayers. Jacob in Gen 32, wrestled with God all night in prayer. They fought until dawn. I love the stick to it attitude. He put a head lock on God and said, “I am not going to let you until you bless me.” That is what we have to do. This is perseverance in prayer. You never give up and you never surrender. What is it you want from God? No answer than wrestle with Him till you get the answer. You have not because you give up to soon. This is the testimony of so many people. They give up just before the answer comes. God wants to see how determined you are. So be like Jacob wrestle in prayer until the blessing comes.