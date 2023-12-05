Dec 5 – The Offering – 1 Cor 16:1

1 Corinthians 16

The Collection for the Lord’s People

16 Now about the collection for the Lord’s people: Do what I told the Galatian churches to do.

Paul is giving simple instructions on how to take up an offering. He reminds them that this is an offering for all the Lord’s people. In the New Testament is not just giving of the 10 percent which was a requirement of the Jews. The Christian has a threefold obligation. First, we give of our time. Next, we give of our talents, skills and giftings. Thirdly, our resources. Each has a goal and that is to meet the need of all God’s people. When William Booth was asked to give the mission of the Salvation army in one word, he states, “Others.”

Payl reveals that he has already given the instruction how to give to the Galatian churches and they church at Corinth could follow their example. Paul made sure that all the churches he was associated followed the same protocols for consistency.