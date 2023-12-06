Dec 6 – Proper Giving 1 1 Cor 16:2

2 On the first day of every week, each one of you should set aside a sum of money in keeping with your income, saving it up, so that when I come no collections will have to be made.

Paul encourages them on the first day of the week which shows that by this time the transition from the sabbath to the Lord’s Day was complete. Remember it was in Corinth that Paul for his time here made a conscious decision to go exclusively to the gentiles and with that making the Lord’s Day a part of that transition.

He tells them to set aside a sum of money in keeping with your income. He is not telling them what to give but making it clear it should be something given freely and in such a way you don’t be lacking in your day-to-day expenses. He tells them to save it up for so when he finally does come there will be no need for collections. Paul is advocating for responsible giving.