Dec 6 – Vignettes on Prayer

Solomon had a second encounter with God where his prayer was notable. In 1 King 8, we have the dedication of the temple. Solomon prayed a powerful prayer with his hands lifted to heaven. He prayed a pray of dedication which was so powerful and noteworthy. Solomon and Israel spent 14 days dedicating the temple to the Lord. When you read this prayer you see every aspect of prayer demonstrated. This was a high point in the life of Solomon. We need this type of prayer and leadership today in our land. Sadly it is lacking but never stop praying. God is in the business of raising up Solomon’s, Daniel’s, Joseph’s, and Esther’s. Who knows there may be one ready to rise up now. Oh how we need it.