Dec 7 – Letters – 1 Cor 16:3

3 Then, when I arrive, I will give letters of introduction to the men you approve and send them with your gift to Jerusalem.

Paul makes it clear that this offering is for the church at Jerusalem. It had been revealed that there was at the time a famine in Judah and the offering was designed to help the church to cope. We would call this a love offering or a gofundme project. Now Paul was also going to send men that had the approval of the church and to safeguard the money. This was common practice because of robbers and thieves on the way there who would try to steal the money.

These men would also bring letter of introduction and greetings from the church in Corinth. As today letters of recommendation carry weight and importance. You just don’t let anyone waltz in and say something. These were recommendations that would give clarity and wisdom to the receiver.